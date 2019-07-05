|
Mary Magdaline Holden
Fayetteville—Mary Magdaline Holden, 95 of Fayetteville passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Holden retired from M J Soffe in 2012 at the age of 89. She was a loving mother, grandmother, GiGi and friend to many. She loved to cook and serve others.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12 noon at Praise Fellowship Church of God with the Rev. Richard Williford II officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. -12 noon prior to the service at the Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeanette Holden, Janis Abrams and Sharon Holden; sister, Alene Osborne; grandchildren, Michele Abrams and Heather Royer and husband Wade; great grandsons, Tyler and Jacob Royer; and a host of nieces, nephews and Church family.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 5 to July 7, 2019