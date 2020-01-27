|
|
Mary "Kate" McLaren
Perry
Fayetteville —Kate Worthington Perry, 78, passed away after a long illness at her daughter's home in Evington, VA. Mrs Perry was born to Eva Inez Whitworth and Benjamen Joseph McLaren on February 26, 1941. She was a 1959 graduate of The Masonic Home and School of Ft Worth, TX. A noted pianist in her younger years, she was happy among her many plants and flowers, attaining the level of a master gardener. Smart, funny, kind and stubborn, Kate will be missed by her multitude of friends and loved ones. Kate is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gilbert Perry of Fayetteville, NC, children Mark Worthington (Cat) of Los Angeles, CA, David Worthington of Dallas, Tx, and Stephanie Silverman (Kenny) of Lynchburg, VA, as well as a sister Wilma Reed, of Ft Worth, Texas, chosen precious family Chris and Sandy Johnson of Plano, Tx. She has seven grandchildren, Katie Heimseth (Jeff), Kimberly Worthington (Eric), Kyle, Kenneth (Karyn), Korey, Kody and Killian Harlow, and five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Timothy, Hadley and Logan Harlow and Elliott Heimseth.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020