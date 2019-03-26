|
|
Mary "Pat" McPhail
Stevenson
Raleigh — Mary "Pat" McPhail Stevenson, 92, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
She was born in Sampson Co. on November 11, 1926, to the late Marcheston and Abbie McPhail. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 42 years, SGM Eugene W. Stevenson.
Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory, 2 sons, David Stevenson and Gary (Lynne) Stevenson; and grandchildren, Kyle Stevenson, Garrett Stevenson, and Mark Stevenson.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019