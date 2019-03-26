Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lafayette Memorial Park

Mary McPhail "Pat" Stevenson


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary McPhail "Pat" Stevenson Obituary
Mary "Pat" McPhail
Stevenson
Raleigh — Mary "Pat" McPhail Stevenson, 92, formerly of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
She was born in Sampson Co. on November 11, 1926, to the late Marcheston and Abbie McPhail. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 42 years, SGM Eugene W. Stevenson.
Pat leaves behind to cherish her memory, 2 sons, David Stevenson and Gary (Lynne) Stevenson; and grandchildren, Kyle Stevenson, Garrett Stevenson, and Mark Stevenson.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Following the service she will be laid to rest at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now