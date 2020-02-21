Home

Mary Miller Hamilton Griffin


1927 - 2020
Mary Miller Hamilton Griffin Obituary
Mary Miller Hamilton Griffin
Fayetteville—Mrs. Mary Miller Hamilton Griffin, 92, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born in Fayetteville, NC to the late Dayton and Isabel (Miller) Hamilton.
Mary was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Eustace Griffin and her daughter, Caroline Griffin.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Scott Griffin and husband, Daniel Zielinski of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; her son, Charles Griffin and wife, Michelle of Ocean Isle, NC and her grandson, Martin E. Anderson III of Fayetteville, NC.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Cross Creek Cemetery with Rev. Chip Stapleton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
