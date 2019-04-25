Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Mary Nan Ciampa Thompson

Fayetteville—Mary Nan Ciampa Thompson, 76, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd from complications of pancreatic cancer. She passed peacefully at her home in Fayetteville.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, at Highland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Chip Stapleton and Rev. Ernie Johnson officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

Mary Nan was the daughter of Guy and Frances Ciampa of Fayetteville. She was a graduate of Methodist University, a Master Gardener, a court reporter, a published author, and an accomplished artist. She was happily married to her high school sweetheart, Judge Jack Thompson, for 56 years.

Mary Nan never did anything casually, having an insatiable appetite to learn, interact, and create. Initiated by her effort to restore the damaged yard after Hurricane Fran, she became a Master Gardener. Her interest in law led her to become a court reporter and finish her undergraduate degree in pursuit of a possible law degree. She combined her love of books, law, and sharing time with her husband into authoring her novel, First Year on the Bench. Her deepest and most enduring passion was art; her paintings brought her version of the things she loved to life in the way she wanted the world to see them. She was at peace by the water and loved to travel abroad; Italy being her favorite destination.

Mary Nan is survived by her husband, Judge Jack Thompson; children and spouses: Kathy Lange and Tom Hollinshed, Allen and Stephanie Thompson, Craig Thompson, Rob and Laura Thompson; siblings and spouses: Guy (Skip) and Karen Ciampa, Barbara Ciampa and Richard Sheetz, David and Alison Ciampa; Grandchildren and spouses: Jake, Sophia, MaryAlex, Jack and Tiffany, Guy, Zachary, and a Great Grandchild, Christopher.

Pallbearers will be Alex Thompson, Phil Taylor, Jake Lange, Jack Thompson III, Guy Thompson, and Zachary Thompson.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all that have assisted, our army of caregivers and Cape Fear Valley Hospice and Palliative Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 5sparrows at: 5sparrowsfdc.com/

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019