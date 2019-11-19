|
Mary Paul Shuler McMillan
Fayetteville—Mary Paul Shuler McMillan of Fayetteville went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was 91.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William A. (Billy) McMillan, Jr. and parents Paul Kistler Shuler and May Campbell Shuler.
Mary was born in Fayetteville at the original Highsmith Rainey Hospital in 1928 and spent her entire childhood in Haymount. She attended Haymount Elementary School, Alexander Graham Bell Junior High School and Fayetteville Senior High School, from which she graduated in 1946. While in high school she served as Junior American Legion Auxiliary President, was a member of the Hi-Y, the National Honor Society and as a Junior Hostess at the USO.
Mary then attended the Women's College of North Carolina, now UNC-Greensboro, where she graduated in 1950 with honors and as a member of the Cornelian Society.
Upon graduation, she taught one year in Kinston at Grainer High School before returning to Fayetteville to teach. It was while teaching at Alexander Graham Bell Junior High that she was introduced to the love of her life, US Army Captain Billy McMillan. After a whirlwind courtship, the two were married on December 6, 1952 at Highland Presbyterian Church.
The couple settled in Fayetteville until 1954 when they were transferred to Germany for a tour that lasted until 1956. While in Germany, they adopted their first child, Jane Campbell McMillan.
Back in the states, Mary returned to teaching at Fayetteville Senior High School where she was also involved in overseeing the Scottish Dancers and the LaFamac until 1962.
Mary was active in her community as a member of the Junior League of Fayetteville, the United Daughters of the Confederacy and she was a charter member of the Jeb Stuart Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. She also taught Highland Dancing at Culbreth's School of Dance.
Mary returned to teaching in 1976 after the sudden death of her husband. She would teach at many schools in Cumberland County before retiring in 1991.
After retirement, she continued her lifelong love of dancing as a member of the Braggerts Square Dance Club with whom she attended seven National Square Dance Conventions. Mary enjoyed traveling, with the distinction of visiting all 50 states, as well as Canada, England, Germany and Scotland.
Mary is survived by her children, Jane McMillan Smith Misenheimer (David) of Laurinburg, Kirby McMillan Chaffee of Fayetteville and Bill McMillan (Mandy) of Fayetteville; grandchildren, James Smith, RJ Chaffee, Caroline McMillan and cousin, Sue Campbell Meyers of Candor, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, November 22, 2019 in Rogers and Breece Chapel with Rev. Bobby Newman officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:15 to 1:45 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Cross Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the and the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019