Mary Potts McCoy
Matthews—Mary Potts McCoy, age 87 of Spring Lake, North Carolina passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1932 to the late John Joseph and Catherine Gill Garvey. Reading and learning about anything new was a passion for Mary. Even as she was losing her vision, she would read the daily Fayetteville Observer and any other printed word she could find - word by word. Mary read the Webster's Dictionary several times and was an amazing wordsmith. She authored two unpublished children's books. Mary loved to travel and did so with her husband Mahlon McCoy. They traveled most of the United States as Mac played volleyball - they had a blast. Mary loved to laugh! She loved comedies and great jokes. She was a fantastic story teller and loved to hear them as well.
Mary was beautiful and eloquently robust. She treasured dance, languages, knowledge and the written word. We knew our Mother to be highly intelligent, charismatic, vivacious and loving with an amazing playful spirit. As the matriarch of our family, her presence will be missed by all but we know she is with us in spirit. She is preceded in death by husbands Richard Leddy; William Earl Potts; and Mahlon R. McCoy.
She is survived by her Sons: Richard M. Potts; John T. Potts and partner Christopher Smith; Kevin M. Potts and wife Sophia Potts. Daughters: Jo Anne Killeen; Rita J. Potts; Adrienne G. Yielding; Catherine M. O'Conner and husband Thomas W. O'Conner, Jr.; Eva M. Potts and husband James F. Watkins, Jr. Honorary children: Osama Yousef and wife Carrie. Grand Children and Great Grandchildren; JJ Boyce and great-grandchildren Tessa and Samantha Leddy: Jason A. Synder, his wife Sukyee and great-granddaughter Samara ; Anthony R. Glackmeyer, his wife Laura and great-grandchildren Zoe and Corban; Mary C. Glackmeyer and partner Edward Moore; Lynux Potts; Amanda L. Watkins and great-grandchildren Royshaun and Peyton, Rachael W. Edwards and great-grandchildren Isaiah and Kiley; Joshua G. Watkins; Siblings, Thomas Garvey and wife Diana; Kevin Garvey and wife Sam Thi; John Garvey and wife Pat; Kathleen Hynoski and husband Jim; Rosemary Anderson and husband Glenn.
Family will hold a private memorial Mass. Mary's daughter Adrienne was in a terrible accident and it would be her wish to donate to the link below instead of sending flowers. As a family, we thank you. https://www.gofundme.com/f/adrienne039s-spinal-cord-injury-rehab
Mary's service is private and by invitation only. Anyone planning to attend must contact the family and be added the attendance list. Thank you. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagecares.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.