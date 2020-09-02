1/
Mary Powers James
{ "" }
Fayetteville—Mary P. James, 82, passed away at Village Green on Monday, August 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack James and her two daughters, Selina Thompson and Nancy Willetts.
Mary is survived by her brother, Frank Powers, stepdaughters, Kay Purcell (Bill) of Awendaw, SC and Jackie Cass (Duane) of Union Grove, NC; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Mary retired from the Cumberland County School system. She served on several committees at the First Presbyterian Church and on the Community Concert Series board.
A graveside service will be at 1 PM on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at LaFayette Memorial Park.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
LaFayette Memorial Park
