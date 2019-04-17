Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108

Mary R. Herbert

Mary R. Herbert Obituary
Mary R. Herbert
Fayetteville — Mary R. Herbert passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born November 16, 1923 in Montgomery County, AL and spent her childhood and early adult years in Jacksonville, FL. She was a member of Vaughn Memorial Presbyterian Church and a real estate broker with Hobgood, Jones and Associates before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond A. Herbert, and her son Peter R. Herbert. Surviving are her daughter Candice H. White and partner Stephen T. Gill of Fayetteville; granddaughter Amy C. Bellina and husband Danny C. Bellina of Huntersville; grandson Joshua R. Herbert, his wife Sabrina Patchoski and great-grandson Lucas R. Herbert of Fayetteville; granddaughter Taylor M. Herbert of Denver, CO; granddaughter Ashley A. Herbert of Raleigh; and grandson Jameson R. Herbert of Fayetteville.
A private memorial service and celebration of life will take place at the home of her daughter. She held a special place in this world and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
