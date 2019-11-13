|
Mary Sewell Barrett
Fayetteville— Mary Sewell Barrett, 90, of Fayetteville passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Mary was born April 19, 1929 in Sampson County, NC to the late Lela Edge and Arthur Sewell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Barrett and daughter, Linda Smith and several sisters and brothers.
Mary was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. Scot McCosh and Dr. Bradley Smith, her grandson, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
She is survived by her sisters, Jean Johnson of Fayetteville and Ann Mayhew of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Charlotte Booth and husband Gene of Fayetteville and Dr. Bradley Smith and wife, Jamie of Greenville, NC; great-grandchildren, Aaron Booth, Joseph Booth, Alex Smith, Brooklyn Smith; son-in-law, Tommy Smith and wife Karen of Hope Mills.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 3349 Butler Nursery Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019