Mary Sheila Black
Raeford—Dateline: Raeford
Miss Mary Sheila Black of Raeford passed away at her home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the age of 61.
Sheila was born in Cumberland County on August 15, 1957. She was preceded in death by her father, John D. Black. Sheila was a member of Sandy Grove United Methodist Church. She graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She was the office manager of The News-Journal before retirement.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Smith Balch and husband George of Raeford, NC; two brothers, Randy Black and wife Kathy and Jeffrey S. Black all of Raeford, NC; two sisters, Beth Black of Fayetteville, NC and Amy B. Miller and husband Tommy of Raeford, NC.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Sandy Grove United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 6800 Arabia Road, Lumber Bridge, NC.
A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm in the church.
Memorials may be made to: FirstHealth Hospice Foundation
150 Applecross Road
Pinehurst, NC 28374
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 6 to July 7, 2019