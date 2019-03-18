Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138

Mary "Judy" (Nunnery) Simmons

Mary "Judy" (Nunnery) Simmons Obituary
Mary "Judy" (Nunnery) Simmons
Garland—Mrs. Mary "Judy" Lynn Nunnery Simmons, 65 of the Parkersburg Community, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home.
The funeral will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, with Reverend Mike Salisbury and Reverend Bryan Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Stedman Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.
Mary was born October 21, 1953 in Sampson County and was a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Love and Ethel Jane Johnson Nunnery; her husband, Hugh Douglas Simmons; one son, Michael Simmons; one sister, Kathy Jeanette Blanchard; and two brothers, Howard Nunnery, Leslie Dale Nunnery. She was a member of Parkersburg Baptist Church.
She is survived by three children, Dina Young (Troy) of Florida, Jennifer Jernigan (Jason) of Eastover, Hugh Simmons (Anna) of Garland; six grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Troy, Lily, River; one sister, Ruby Williams of Salemburg; and four brothers, Billy Nunnery (Vivian) of Garland, Alex Nunnery (Melody) of Stedman, Harry Nunnery (Donna) of Salemburg, Marshall Nunnery (Betty) of Benson.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
