Mary Sue KillamFayetteville—Mary Sue Killam, 90, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Mary Sue was born on July 19, 1930 to the late Jerome W. Black and Mary Katherine Black of Fayetteville, NC.Predeceased by husband Ferman C. Riddle and her latter husband Dr. Robert Killam; her parents Jerome W. Black and Katherine W. Black and her ten siblings.Survived by son F. Calvin Riddle, Jr and wife Faye H. Riddle; granddaughter Michelle L. Oltmans and her husband Bert Oltmans; grandson Trey Riddle and wife Mary Riddle; three great grandsons, Calvin and Wesley Oltmans and Lawson Riddle and many nieces and nephews.Sue Killam was a lifelong member of Highland Presbyterian Church and served in the Women of the Church, Women Circle leader, Bible Study leader and member of the Church Choir. She was a key leader of the former Christian Women's Club of Fayetteville.A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Highland Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Highland Presbyterian Church.