Mary Thomas
Hope Mills—Mrs. Mary Thomas, 87 of 634 Lognshanks St. passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at First Health Hoke.
Mrs. Thomas was retired from Elk Mills in Hope Mills.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow in Hope Mills Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday April 23, 2020 at the funeral home
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Joe Thomas.
She is survived by her brother, Thomas Paul Worrell of Lumber Bridge; son, Howard F. Thomas of the home; daughters, Annie Jean Smith of Fayetteville, Brenda E. Darden of Hope Mills and Gwen T. McMillan of the home; grandchildren, Henry "JR" Darden, Joyce Pittman, Donna Darden, Cindy Thomas, Karen McCleery and JC McMillan; great grandchildren, William, Michael, Kailee, Miranda, Christian, Christina, Travis, Stormy, Gabbie and Isabella and a great great granddaughter, Avery Elizabeth Davis.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020