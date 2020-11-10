Mary Ward
Fayetteville—Mary Ward, 53, of Fayetteville passed away Friday November 6, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
She was born February 15, 1967 in Syracuse, NY.
Mary attended Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY graduating with her bachelor's degree. She would go on to work as an art teacher at Capitol Encore Academy where she was involved with a prayer group among her fellow teachers. Mary loved working with her students and admiring art, especially the works of Frida Kahlo. Mary would ask her students to "live on through their art and continue to pursue their dreams". She was a faithful member of Manna Church where she enjoyed worshipping and serving with the congregation. No matter the challenges she faced, Mary always found the time to help others and lift them up in her prayers. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who always gave to her family.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Ward; her son Joshua Ward (Kirsten Tegtmeyer); her daughters Kaitlyn Ward (Brent Lowery) and Hannah Robbins (Dalton Robbins); her grandson Liam Ward; her mother Kathy Silvers (Barry Silvers); her brother Dominick Mollica (Laura Mollica); her sister Michelle Mollica; and her beloved dog Mugs.
A memorial service will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 at 12PM at the Manna Church Executive Place Site, 630 Executive Place Fayetteville, NC 28305.
