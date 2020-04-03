Home

McNeill Funeral Home
309 West Broad Street
St. Pauls, NC 28384
(910) 865-4105

Mary "Beanie" Wilson

Mary "Beanie" Wilson Obituary
Mary "Beanie" Wilson
St. Pauls—Mary "Beanie" Wilson, 88, of St. Pauls died April 2, 2020. In keeping with the COVID-19 directives, a private, family only Graveside service will be held Sun. 4/5/2020 at 2 pm at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Second Baptist Church, 417 S. 3rd St., St. Pauls, NC 28384 or charity of ones choice. Arrangements by McNeill Mackie Funeral Home of St. Pauls.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
