Matie Patricia Bramlett

Fayetteville—Matie Patricia Bramlett (Pat), age 83 passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC after a massive stroke. She was a graduate of Linden High School and completed studies in Finance at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She was a lifetime member of Women of the Moose, where she graduated from the College of Regents and was a Star Recorder with Chapter 1292 in Fayetteville, NC. She also enjoyed the fellowship of her local Red Hat Society ladies for the past several years.

During her twenty-five years in service of the US Defense Department Finance Service, she was consistently recognized for exceptional and dedicated performance of duties in support of 126th Finance Battalion, ROTC Advance School, John F. Kennedy Special Warfare School, 82nd Airborne Corps, 4th Joint Communications Squadron, 18th Soldier Support Airborne Group and the US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command.

She is survived by her sons; Robert 'Bobby' Bramlett, Jr. of Chicago IL, Regan Bramlett of Charleston, SC, Russell Bramlett of Fayetteville, NC, Ryan Bramlett of New Orleans, LA and siblings; Linda Elmore of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jerry Elmore of Dublin, GA, Vivian Early of Walla Walla, WA, Sonja Flowers of Myrtle Beach, SC, Allen Elmore of Fayetteville, NC and Wanda Spath of Walla Walla, WA.

She was preceded in death by her son Randal Bramlett of Fayetteville, NC, her parents Charles and Matie Elmore of Fayetteville, NC and her brother, Charles Elmore Jr. of Sawanee, GA.

The family would like to thank everyone for the prayers, sympathy and love that has been shown for our mother. Due to health care precautions, the memorial services will be private.

Donations may be made in her name in lieu of flowers to:

UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina, P.O. Box 60067, Raleigh, NC 27675;

Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, 3927 Bragg Blvd, Fayetteville, NC 28303 and to Mooseheart Charities, 155 S International Dr, Mooseheart, IL 60539.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store