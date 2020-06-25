Mattie Collins HarrisFayetteville—Mattie C. Harris, 90, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her home in the company of her loving family. Mattie was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on January 27, 1930 to the late Matthew and Sadie Collins.Mattie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty years, John S. Harris. She is also preceded by sisters, Elizabeth, Gloria, Jean, Agnes, Doris, Arline and brothers Robert and Matthew Jr. She is survived by her son Montgomery Harris and daughter, Karen Harris-Phoenix. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Shaun Harris, Khari Harris, Lyin Harris and Kendra Phoenix; two sisters, Beverly Collins and Sadie Vaughters and a host of nieces and nephews.Mattie graduated from GAR high school in 1948. She left Wilkes Barre to pursue a career in the federal government in Washington DC. There she met her husband; she spent her career working for many government agencies' while traveling with her husband as US Army active duty officer. She retired in 1988 from Fort Bragg NC, JFK center Psy-Ops as a writer editor.Mattie was active for many years in St. Ann Catholic Church, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Alter Rosary Society.A public viewing will be held at Roger and Breece Funeral home on Friday June 26, 2020 from 6-8 PM and a funeral mass will be held at St. Ann Parrish on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 AM. Mattie will be laid to rest with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Burial at Arlington is yet to be determined.