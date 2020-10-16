1/1
Mattie Jordan Williams
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Jordan Williams
Spring Lake—Mrs. Mattie Robertha Williams age, 79 of 1483 Vass Road, Spring Lake departed this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Cumberland Memorial Gardens
She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her children, Gwendolyn Williams, Stephanie Williams, Margaret Williams; and grandson she raised Tyson Williams; sister, Everea Jones; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be viewing on Tuesday, October 20th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WISEMAN MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved