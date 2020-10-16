Mattie Jordan WilliamsSpring Lake—Mrs. Mattie Robertha Williams age, 79 of 1483 Vass Road, Spring Lake departed this life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 21st at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Cumberland Memorial GardensShe leaves to cherish her loving memory: her children, Gwendolyn Williams, Stephanie Williams, Margaret Williams; and grandson she raised Tyson Williams; sister, Everea Jones; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be viewing on Tuesday, October 20th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.