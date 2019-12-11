|
|
Maude Olive McCall Thompson
Beaufort—Maude Olive McCall Thompson, 82 of Beaufort, NC, formerly of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Carteret Health Care where she worked in reception.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 1pm to 2pm at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, the funeral will follow at 2pm in the funeral home chapel, burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
She is survived by her three sons, Larry (Kimberly), Jerry and Ricky (Judy).
Arrangements entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com and an updated obituary with photo will be placed there soon.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019