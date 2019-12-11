|
Maurice Simmons
Los Angeles, CA—Mr. Maurice Simmons, age 66 of Los Angeles, CA formerly of Fayetteville,NC departed this life on November 27, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. He leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter, Candis Simmons-Davis and son-in-law, Derald D. Davis; his three grandchildren, Yahnaya, Jae and Zaire Davis; eight brothers and sisters, Oliver Simmons (Christina) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Alphonso Lee Simmons (Mary) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Charlie Simmons, Jr, of Los Angeles, CA and Samuel Simmons (Hisako) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Vernell Murchison (Fred) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Claudia White of St. Louis, Missouri, Josephine Simmons of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Maudis Dail of Norfolk, Virginia; as well as a host of many other relatives and friends.There will be a viewing on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019