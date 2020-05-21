|
Maxine Renegar Faught
Southport—Maxine Renegar Grover Faught, of Oak Island, NC was born April 6, 1933 and passed away on May 17,2020.
Maxine was born in Iredell County to the late Travis and Lola Renegar, she was the youngest girl of 7 siblings, and loved telling stories about growing up as a tomboy with her 5 brothers. She had many friends over years from working at the AG Headquarters at Ft. Bragg and working at the Military Ocean Terminal at Sunny Point. She loved to shop, laugh, walk on the beach, watch the ocean and drink her wine. Maxine had just become a great-grandmother to a handsome little man right before she passed. She loved her granddaughters and was very proud of them. She will be truly missed by many.
There will be a celebration of life on the beach at a later date.
