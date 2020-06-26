Maxine M. Tew
Hope Mills—Maxine McLaurin Tew, 82, of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in her home.
Born in Cumberland County, Maxine was the daughter of the late Samuel and Mavis McLaurin. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, James Blackmon Tew; sister, Hilda McLaurin; and grandchildren, James Alexander and Jamie Easingwood.
Maxine is survived by her son, David Mitchell McLaurin and wife Mary Jo; daughter, Patricia Goggio and husband Jeffrey; daughter, Debbie Easingwood and husband J.D.; son, Samuel Wayne Tew and wife Wendy; nine grandchildren, Cassie Allen Ward, Troy Wayne Tew, Priscilla Flores, Jimmy Autry, Wayne Matthews, Jennifer Matthews, Justin Matthews, Mitchell Genter, and Crystal Genter; eleven great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Maxine was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
