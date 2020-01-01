|
|
Melba Elizabeth Walker Tyndall
Wade—Melba Elizabeth Walker Tyndall age 90 of Wade, passed away on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Melba was born July 14, 1929 in Cumberland County to the late Richard Thomas Walker and Emaline McPhail Walker. Melba was a member of Bluff Presbyterian Church and continued there as her health allowed. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, William Norman Tyndall; children; William Walker Tyndall and Harriet Elizabeth Tyndall Lovick; brothers, Hugh M. Walker and Richard A. Walker; and sister Rachel Walker Royal.
Melba is survived by her daughter, Norma Jane Tyndall Lanthorn (Johnny) of Wade; son, James Norman Tyndall (Patricia) of Wade. Grandchildren, Katherine Elizabeth Lovick Brush (Michael) of Holly Springs; Joe Robert Lovick (Elizabeth) of Texas; Amber Elizabeth Tyndall Smutko (Zack) of Clinton; Jessica Emaline Lanthorn of Wade; Madison Lauren Lanthorn of Wade; Great Grand Children, Nathan Angelo Lovick and Giovanni Robert Lovick, both of Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Bluff Presbyterian Church in Wade, with Pastor Meg Dudley officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Bluff Presbyterian Church with family and friends.
You are cordially invited to a time of visitation with the family of Melba Elizabeth Walker Tyndall on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the church.
The family would like to thank her very special caregiver: granddaughter Jessica Emaline Lanthorn, and her many family and friends and special nieces and nephews for their visits. The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice Staff for their care and advice. The family appreciates everyone for their many thoughts and prayers, visits, cards, and gifts of food.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Bluff Presbyterian Church PO Box 96, Wade NC 28395 or Wade Baptist Church PO Box 340 Wade NC, 28395.
Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cromartiemiller.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020