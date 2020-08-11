1/1
Melba Mauldin
{ "" }
Fayetteville—Melba Mauldin peacefully passed away in her sleep on Friday, August 7, 2020 in her home in Fayetteville, NC following a hard battle with cancer.
She was born on February 25, 1944 in Bluefield, WV to Ethel and John T Couch. Melba was married to her late husband Andrew for 57 years and is survived by her two daughters Michelle Mauldin and Yvette Mauldin of Fayetteville, NC, and her grandson Jason Pinckney; her sister Kay Johnson and her husband David. her brother Johnny Couch; nine brothers and sisters in law and their spouses; a host of nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Melba was always the life of the party and loved to laugh. She had so much grit and fire right to the end (a true redhead) and will be remembered for her giving spirit, her hospitality, and her cooking.
Ma—aka Mimi—we luv ur guts and we miss you already but we're so glad you're pain free.
Due to Covid, we have made the decision to have a virtual service—however there will be a public viewing on Friday, Aug 14 12-4 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
The family will post a Zoom link later in the week for Monday's service. Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
Interment will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
