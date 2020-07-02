Melissa Ann QuintanaRaeford—Melissa Ann Quintana-Rodriguez, 35, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home.She is survived by her husband, Ernesto Rodriguez; her three boys, Adon, Noah, and Luke; her sisters, Sarah Magwood, Raeann Vigil, and Channelle Quintana; her brothers, Joe Quintana and Lawrence Quintana; her grandpa, Joe Quintana; and her parents, Lisa and Ricardo Rodriguez.Melissa was a beautiful soul that touched the hearts of many. She was a good mother to her three boys and a good wife to her husband of 15 years. Melissa was a proud veteran and also was passionate about her job as a vet tech assistant. Melissa was loved by her friends and family and will be greatly missed.A memorial and viewing will be held at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home on Thursday, June 2, 2020 from 5-7 PM. The family will receive friends the following day for a celebration of life.