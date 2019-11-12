|
|
Melissa Lynn Canady
Stedman—Ms. Melissa Lynn Canady, 33 passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:50pm Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service and at the residence (6320 Azelia Dr., Stedman, NC 28391) following the graveside service.
She is survived by her children, Jada Moore, Jaidon Moore, Perry Moore, Jr. and Kyleigh Moore; mother, Christina Ray Canady; father, Dwayne Canady; brothers, James Canady, Matthew Sena and Joshua Jacobs; children's father, Perry Moore & wife, Stephanie Moore; significant other, Antwon Brown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melissa was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, she will live on in our hearts forever.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019