Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map

Melissa Lynn Canady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Lynn Canady Obituary
Melissa Lynn Canady
Stedman—Ms. Melissa Lynn Canady, 33 passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:50pm Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service and at the residence (6320 Azelia Dr., Stedman, NC 28391) following the graveside service.
She is survived by her children, Jada Moore, Jaidon Moore, Perry Moore, Jr. and Kyleigh Moore; mother, Christina Ray Canady; father, Dwayne Canady; brothers, James Canady, Matthew Sena and Joshua Jacobs; children's father, Perry Moore & wife, Stephanie Moore; significant other, Antwon Brown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Melissa was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend, she will live on in our hearts forever.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -