Melissa Lynn Crady
Hope Mills — Melissa Lynn Crady, 36, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, William Foley, her four children; Blythe, Anabelle, Tanner, and Ryder of the home, her parents, Robert Benton and Kim Richardson, her stepfather, Mark Richardson, and her brother, Ryan Frazee (Vaniesa), and sister-in-law Kelli Aldridge (Vernon). Melissa also leaves behind her Grandmothers, Patricia T. Frazee and Ellen Benton, her step-grandmother, Sandra Frazee, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Pat and Donna Foley, her nephew, Jaxson Frazee, her nieces, Payton and Kylie Aldridge, and numerous beloved cousins, Aunts, and Uncles.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, William Byron (Bill) Frazee and James Ray Benton, her uncles Steve and Thomas Benton, and her cousin Jay Frazee
Melissa was an accomplished dance instructor who was loved by her students. She was a guiding light and inspiration to her family and friends, who would forge towards her dreams with all her strength, and never look back. Melissa's greatest joy and accomplishment in her remarkable life was her husband and children. Her absence will be felt in the hearts and memories of her family and the community, who will remember her as a determined, kind, and daring young woman.
The service for Melissa Lynn Crady will be Wednesday, March, 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC, with a visitation the night before, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. The burial will follow the service on March 27 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019