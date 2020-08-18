1/1
Melvia W. Bryant
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvia W. Bryant
Fayetteville—Melvia Wanda Bryant (Maynor-McDougall), 75, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home with family by her side.
Melvia was born June 1, 1945 to Tommy and Occardelia Bryant of Fayetteville-Clinton, NC.
She is survived by her children, Yaveda Gail McLaurin, Angela Karen Cooper, and Wanda Nicole Maynor; brothers, Wilton , Percell, Tommy Jr., and Charles Bryant; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by graveside services at Grandview Memorial Park located at 2809 US-421 in Clinton.
The family will receive friends at other times at 5951 Spinner Road in Hope Mills.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved