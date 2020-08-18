Melvia W. BryantFayetteville—Melvia Wanda Bryant (Maynor-McDougall), 75, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home with family by her side.Melvia was born June 1, 1945 to Tommy and Occardelia Bryant of Fayetteville-Clinton, NC.She is survived by her children, Yaveda Gail McLaurin, Angela Karen Cooper, and Wanda Nicole Maynor; brothers, Wilton , Percell, Tommy Jr., and Charles Bryant; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the funeral home, followed by graveside services at Grandview Memorial Park located at 2809 US-421 in Clinton.The family will receive friends at other times at 5951 Spinner Road in Hope Mills.