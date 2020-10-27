1/1
SFC Melvin Curtis Goode U.S. Army, Ret.
SFC Melvin Curtis Goode
Fayetteville —SFC Melvin Curtis Goode (U.S. Army Retired), 66, of Fayetteville, NC entered eternal rest on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Chase City, VA.
SFC Goode was born in Chase City, VA on July 21, 1954 to the late John L. and Beatrice B. Oliver. He was a graduate of Lunenburg High School, and furthered his education at Southside VA Community College. SFC Goode was a member of Mt. Mitchell Baptist Church in Drakes Branch, VA, and was a retired veteran of the United States Army. In his spare time he enjoyed drag racing, traveling, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Junius Burton and Jesse Oliver and one sister, Gladys Burton.
He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Ernita Greene Goode of Fayetteville, NC; two sons, Curtis Goode (April) of Las Vegas, NV and Melvin Jarrell Goode (Jeralyn) of Beaumont, TX; daughter, Tammy V. Wilson (Sundiata) of Chesterfield, VA; one godson, four goddaughters, six grandchildren; brother, Robert Oliver of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Cora Thornton of Hillside, NJ, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, and a vast number of other loving relatives and caring friends.
Services for SFC Melvin Curtis Goode, U. S. Army Retired, will be conducted 10:00 A.M. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC with Minister Darrell Dedeaux officiating.
Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, VA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1304 North Main St.
Chase City, VA 23924
434-372-4691
