Melvin Ellis
Farmville—--Thomas Melvin Ellis, age 92, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 26, at 2:00 p.m. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Steve Davis. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6 until 8:00 p.m.
Mr. Ellis was born on May 16, 1927 in Macclesfield, NC to John Walter Ellis and Martha Webb Ellis. He graduated from the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC in 1948. After graduation, he spent a year at Hall Kimes Jewelers in Greensboro, NC where he learned watch repair. After his year of training, he opened his own jewelry store in Stantonsburg. On February 7, 1954 he married Rudell Matthews and together they ran their business, Ellis Jeweler, in Farmville for 48 years before retiring. He was a member of Arlington Boulevard Baptist Church in Greenville, NC and a member of the Deaf Senior Citizens of Wilson. An avid sports fan, he was a member of Farmville Central Booster
for many years. He always loved UNC football and basketball and also loved to fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Whitley and husband, Bob; brothers, Weldon Ellis and wife, Sybil, and Willard Ellis and wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his wife, Rudell Matthews Ellis of the home; daughters, Martha Williamson (Bob) of Clayton and Betsy Moore (Chris) of Raleigh; grandchildren, Chase Moore and Sara Williamson; brothers, Hildon Ellis (Jean) of Farmville and Billy Ellis (Marie) of Winterville; many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Lisa Speight, Stella Carmen, and Verelean Vines for all of their help over the past years.
Flowers are welcome and if making a donation, please consider Farmville EMS, P. O. Box 352, Farmville, NC 27828. They have been wonderful to us on many occasions these last few years.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 24 to June 25, 2019