Melvin Jennings
Hope Mills— Melvin Jennings, 66, passed June 10, 2020. Graveside services Monday at 2pm, Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until 1:30pm.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Hope Mills— Melvin Jennings, 66, passed June 10, 2020. Graveside services Monday at 2pm, Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 12 noon until 1:30pm.Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.