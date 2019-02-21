|
|
Melvin Waingold
Fayetteville—Melvin Waingold, 60, of Fayetteville, died Saturday, February 16th, 2019 peacefully at his home.
He is survived by his mother, Rita Waingold of Southern Pines, NC. Two brothers Michael Waingold of Fayetteville and Richard Waingold of Santa Barbara, CA. His most caring and helpful friend Danny O'brien. Also, his dog, Zuzu. Melvin had many treasured friends in the Fayetteville area, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life for Melvin will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Mel's name to the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019