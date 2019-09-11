|
|
Meriam G. Raynor
Laurinburg—Meriam Gardner Raynor
March 26, 1951 - September 10, 2019
Meriam Gardner Raynor, 68 of Laurinburg passed away Tuesday after a long illness. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Meriam is survived by her sons, Michael Oliver and wife, Laurie of Nashville, James Oliver and wife, Michelle of Nashville and Eric Oliver and Jessica Warner of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Braxton, Bowie, Katie Grace, Austin, Mason, Landon, Laura Grace, Cheyenne, Wesley and Marcus; father of her children, Roy Oliver of Nashville; sisters, Marie Martin of Fayetteville and Pat Benton of Garland; brother, James Raynor and wife, Margie of Dunn and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Asber and Iula Baker Raynor; sisters, Doris Hardin and Faye Packer and her brothers, Nelson Raynor, Junior Raynor, David Raynor and Gene Raynor.
Condolences may be directed to Joyner's Funeral Home at www.joyners.net.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019