Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC
Michael A. Iford Sr.

Michael A. Iford Sr. Obituary
Michael A. Iford, Sr.
Fayetteville—Michael Anthony Iford, Sr., 47, of Fayetteville, died Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Born in East Oakland, CA, Mike was the son of Patricia Iford and the late Lucius Iford.
He is survived by his wife of 14 1/2 years, Natalie Iford; five children, Myka Iford, Michael Iford, Jr., Marcel Iford, Mikyla Iford, and Jada Duarte; mother, Patricia Iford; five siblings, Armeka Iford and his wife Mila, Britianie Iford, Bryant Vinson and his wife Nicole, Alexander Iford, and Madajia Iford; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Mike was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019
