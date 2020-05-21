|
Michael "Mike" Bruce Middleton
Fayetteville—Mr. Michael "Mike" Bruce Middleton, 69 passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00am Tuesday, May 26, 2020 outside at Rivers of Faith Church, 1541 South Eastern Blvd, Fayetteville, officiating will be Pastor Kenneth Jones and Pastor Helen Hysell. Burial with full fireman honors will follow at Rockfish Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the church.
Mike graduated in 1969 from Seventy First High School. He retired with Centurylink as a Central Office Technician after 43 years of service.
As a young man, Mike Middleton was an Eagle Scout. This experience instilled in him a desire to serve. That led him to the doors of both Lafayette Village Fire Department and Cumberland County Rescue Squad.
Focusing all of his passion into the fire department, he rose through the ranks and became LVFD's Assistant Fire Chief in 1981. LVFD (County Station 7) was a progressive department and set the standards for many to follow.
In 1983 Chief Middleton was a part of the pilot program for what is now the States Firefighter Certification program. Additionally, he was instrumental in the annual Eastern Emergency Services Seminar; at one time the largest gathering of fire training in the state.
In 1989, he was appointed Fire Chief of Lafayette Village Fire Department; one of the busiest departments in the county. Though he remained a volunteer throughout his time in the fire service; Chief Middleton adamantly held volunteers and paid employees to the same standard.
He was always looking to the future; Chief Middleton ensured his people were taken care of. He enrolled all of the volunteers in the VFIS Pension Fund. LVFD was one of only three departments in Cumberland County to enroll the paid staff into the State Retirement Program.
Among the most significant in his achievements, Chief Middleton was instrumental in the design and development of the Emergency Services Memorial; an open visitation site with an eternal flame to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
After serving 35 years with the fire department, Chief Middleton graciously handled the transition of Lafayette Village Fire Department being annexed into the City of Fayetteville. This helped to merge two good departments into one great department; whose members never forget where they came from or who gave them the opportunity to be their best and serve their community; Chief Michael Middleton.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William O. Middleton and Ada Spooner Middleton.
He is survived by is wife of 49 years, Kathy Raynor Middleton; children, Cyndi Middleton and Christopher Middleton; grandchildren, Zachary, Knotis, Lyric, Brynkly, Tynly and Rylan Middleton; great-grandchildren, Kyndal, Laykyn and Amelia Middleton; and brother, Terrence O. Middleton.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 23, 2020