Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211

Michael "Mike" Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mike" Cook Obituary
Michael "Mike" Cook
Salemburg, NC— Michael "Mike" Rutherford Cook, age 75, passed away February 7, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC.
Mr. Cook was born in Kingstree, SC, a son of the late Louise Benjamin Cook and the late Alva Weaver Cook. He was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Edmonson. He was a member of Salemburg Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. Mr. Cook was a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and served his country in the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star, National Defense Medal, and two Vietnamese medals.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Cook of Salemburg, NC; two sons, Michael B. Cook (Michelle) of Conway, SC and Timothy A. Cook of Conway, SC; one step-son, Michael Colombo of New Jersey; three step-daughters, Roberta Libero (Angelo) of Salemburg, NC, Dolores Brittain (Ted) of Conway, SC, and Elisa Colombo of Conway, SC; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway, SC. with Pastor John Adams officiating. Entombment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving this family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -