Michael D. GreenwoodFayetteville—Michael Dennis Greenwood, 74, of Fayetteville, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020.Michael was born in San Francisco in 1946 and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. He entered the US Navy in 1963, served 21 years, and retired from active duty in 1984.Michael is eternally loved and survived by his wife, Ava; four children, Mark, Tony, Jason, and Kayla; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.A vigil service will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills, with a Memorial Mass to be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the church.