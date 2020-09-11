1/1
Michael D. Greenwood
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Greenwood
Fayetteville—Michael Dennis Greenwood, 74, of Fayetteville, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Michael was born in San Francisco in 1946 and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. He entered the US Navy in 1963, served 21 years, and retired from active duty in 1984.
Michael is eternally loved and survived by his wife, Ava; four children, Mark, Tony, Jason, and Kayla; eleven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A vigil service will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills, with a Memorial Mass to be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Vigil
06:30 - 08:30 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved