Richard Boles Funeral Service
13640 Andrew Jackson Hwy.
Laurinburg, NC 28352
(910) 291-0066
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Michael Dale Chapman


Michael Dale Chapman Obituary
Michael Dale Chapman
Laurinburg—Michael Dale Chapman, age 54 of Laurinburg passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Richard Boles Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by Pastor Rob Richardson and Pastor Harry Clark. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Park.
Michael, a son of the late Wilford Dale Chapman and Betty Horne Chapman, was born July 27, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a graduate of St. Andrews Presbyterian College who went on to become a dedicated employee of 30 years with Scotland Memorial Hospital as a Network Technician. He was an avid Star Trek enthusiast and collector of Trek memorabilia. In his spare time, he also enjoyed fishing. Michael will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Robin Evans Chapman of the home; sons, John Matthew Chapman of St. Louis, MO, Michael Lewis Chapman of the home, Jordie Harelson of Laurinburg and daughter, Traci Chapman of Laurinburg; a brother, William "Bill" Chapman (Carol) of Maxton; his precious mother-in-law, Edith Evans of Laurinburg; grandchildren, Joseph Moore of Grafton, OH, Matthew McDuffie, Allyson McDuffie, both of Laurinburg, Yazmine Harelson and Frankie Harelson, both of Maxton, all of whom lovingly called him "Gramps"; his nieces, Crystal Chapman Maynor (Chad) of Lumberton, Clarissa Chapman Livosky (Bryan) of Laurinburg, and Keila Chapman of Maxton, along with a host of loving family and many friends.
In memory of Michael, the family requests that memorial donations be given to the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center, 500 Lauchwood Drive, Laurinburg, NC 28352 or Scotland Regional Hospice, P.O. Box 1033, Laurinburg, NC 28353.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Richard Boles Funeral Service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 13 to June 14, 2019
