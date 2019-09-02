|
|
Michael Dean Hannah
Hope Mills—Retired US Air Force Chief Master Sargent Michael D. Hannah, age 68, of Hope Mills, NC has joined his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at home with his family.
Michael was born in Bay City, TX to Sara and Brady Hannah in January 1951. He gradated from Sweeney High School in 1969 and had dreams of experiencing the world and joined the USAF in 1970. One of his first assignments brought him to Tokyo, Japan, where he met the love of his life and wife of nearly 50 years, Yumi, and had 3 lovely children, Manisa, Teresa and Cliff. The Hannah family spent much of their time living in Tokyo and Fort Walton Beach, FL. After 28 years of service Michael retired from the USAF in 1998 and started his new endeavor. He obtained a B.S. in Business Management from Troy State University in 2000 and relocated to Hope Mills, NC to work as a contractor for the US Army at Fort Bragg, NC and celebrated his second retirement after 9 years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Yumi Hannah; daughter Manisa Hannah; daughter Teresa Weimer and husband, AJ; son, Clifford Hannah and wife Sarah; and 5 grandchildren
Michael had requested just a small celebration of life dinner. However, if you would like to send your condolences to the family, you may contact his daughter at [email protected]
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019