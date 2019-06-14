Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Michael E. Plummer

Fayetteville —Michael Eugene Plummer, 70, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday June 13 at his residence.

He was born May 24, 1949 in Cumberland County to the late Lacy and Eugene Plummer. Michael was preceded in death by a sister Ruby Celestine Hurley, and two brothers Joseph Ted Plummer and Patrick Eugene Plummer.

Michael was born and raised in Fayetteville attending Fayetteville High School. He went on to work as a Land Surveyor retiring from the NC Department of Transportation with over 30 years of service. Michael also served his country as a member of the National Guard for 8 years. He enjoyed attending services at Cedar Falls Baptist Church with his wife, Kathy. Michael was an animal lover who enjoyed watching birds and squirrels feed in his backyard and loved to spend time with his dog Bailey.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Kathy Plummer; two daughters Mandy Valiquette and husband Mike and Christa Peppers and husband Brandon; two granddaughters Addie Valiquette and Lacy Vailquette; and two brothers Ronald David Plummer and Donald Stephen Plummer; and his beloved dog Bailey.

The family will receive friends on Sunday June 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC. A funeral service will be held Monday June 17 at Cedar Falls Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Sholar officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals 123 Old Mason Farm Road Chapel Hill, NC 27517.

Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301. Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 14 to June 15, 2019