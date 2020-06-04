Michael E. Snow
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael E. Snow
Cameron—Michael Edward Snow, 54, of Cameron passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 31, 2020.
Mike was born on March 8, 1966 to the late George Snow, Sr. and Kathryn Peacock Snow at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Besides his parents, Mike is preceded in death by one sister Bonnie Snow Bimler and one nephew David Snow.
Mike loved his family and spending time with them. He leaves behind his wife Amy Michelle Stepp; three children, Amber Bauguess, Charles Bauguess, and Michael Snow; five siblings, Gloria Wacks (Gary), Cindy Snow, George Snow, Jr., Ronald Snow, and Donald Snow; one brother-in-law, Richard Bimler; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Mike was a hard worker; there wasn't anything that he could not fix. He was funny and loud with the best sense of humor. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel special and important and could turn any situation into a better one by cracking a joke.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life service honoring Mike at a later date. If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved