Michael H. Hensley Sr.
Fayetteville —Mr. Michael Harold Hensley, Sr., 77, of Fayetteville passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born September 11, 1942 in Fort Benning, GA to the late Allie Cain Hensley and Harry Michael Hensley. Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Gerald Hensley.
Michael was a charter member of 2nd Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He worked as a body mechanic for 52 years at Bryan Honda. In addition to working on cars, Michael enjoyed his daily breakfast meetings at Hardee's with his friends, watching NASCAR, and touring the flea market on weekends in search of collectibles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mildred Hensley; three sons Jeff Hensley(Toni), Michael Hensley Jr.(Linda), and Scott Hensley; a step-son Michael Allen James(Margaret); four grandchildren Brittany Sitzler(Cydney), Brandon James, Logan Hensley, and Lauren Jeffreys(Jackson); a brother Bob Hensley(June); and his k-9 companion, Lady.
A memorial service will be held Saturday May 9 at 2PM at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to 2nd Baptist Church 522 Person Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
