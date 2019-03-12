|
Michael Joseph Visek
Fayetteville—Michael "Mike" J. Visek, age 61, passed on Sunday, February 24, 2019, while vacationing with his family. He was born October 17, 1957, in Washington, D.C., to Franklin and Jean Visek.
Mike served 21 years in the U.S. Army. After retirement, he worked as a mobilization specialist with the U.S. Army Forces Command.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa, and their two children Amanda and Mike; his siblings, Dale, Patricia, and Steven; and two grandchildren, Madison and Bryson.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Mike touched are invited to the Visitation from 10:45-11:45 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 12 noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Rogers & Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's name to OBG Cocker Spaniel Rescue, http://cockerspanielrescue.com/donate or Seth's Wish, http://www.sethswish.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019