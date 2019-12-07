Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011

Michael Keith "Mike" Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Keith "Mike" Parker Obituary
Michael Keith "Mike" Parker
Fayetteville—Michael Keith "Mike" Parker, 49, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019.
Born in Prince George County Virginia Mike is the son of Cathy Parker and the late James Parker.
He is survived by his wife, Shewanna Parker of the home; 3 daughters, Makinzee Parker, Brittnee Parker and Amber Parker; 2 sons, Jason Parker and James Michael Parker; brother, Jeffrey Parker & wife Tracey of Raeford.
The family will receive friends at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills Tuesday December 10th from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm.
Burial will follow in Adcock Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -