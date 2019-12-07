|
Michael Keith "Mike" Parker
Fayetteville—Michael Keith "Mike" Parker, 49, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019.
Born in Prince George County Virginia Mike is the son of Cathy Parker and the late James Parker.
He is survived by his wife, Shewanna Parker of the home; 3 daughters, Makinzee Parker, Brittnee Parker and Amber Parker; 2 sons, Jason Parker and James Michael Parker; brother, Jeffrey Parker & wife Tracey of Raeford.
The family will receive friends at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills Tuesday December 10th from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm.
Burial will follow in Adcock Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019