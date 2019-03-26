|
|
Michael Patrick
Spring Lake—Michael Patrick, 36, slipped away from us at his residence on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Mike was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on August 13, 1983. He worked as a truck driver hauling produce up and down the East Coast. He had a smile that could light up a room and it is incomprehensible to his loved ones that his light has been extinguished so soon.
Mike leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Marci Walburn Johnson; brother, Andrew Johnson; sisters, Megan Johnson Vincenc and Kelli (Tyler) Jordan-Cox; grandmother, Judy Ennis, niece Elliana Cox, nephew, Joey Vincenc (who was his sunshine), several aunts, uncles, cousins and his lifelong best friend, Marcus Fraley.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Portsmouth, Ohio on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making donations to University of Kentucky Children's Hospital, 1000 South Limestone, Lexington, KY 40536 or to the .
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019