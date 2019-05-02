Services Jernigan Warren Funeral Home 545 Ramsey St Fayetteville , NC 28301 (910) 483-1331 Michael Peter Kobito Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Peter Kobito, Sr.

Fayetteville—Michael Kobito Sr. left this earth on May 2nd, 2019 at the age of 52. His last residence was Fayetteville, North Carolina. He fought a strong battle for several years and succumbed to an illness after fighting with his last breath.

He was born November 19, 1966 in Roseville California. His parents, Charles M. Kobito (deceased) and June A. Kenyon (deceased) were surprised upon the news of Michael's upcoming birth and realized it was a Valentine's day party they attended that allowed Michael to begin his life. He is survived by his children, Katherine Kobito and Michael Kobito Jr., siblings, Bruce Kobito, Beverly (Kobito) Nichols, and Bobby Kobito. His sister Barbara Fansler-Kobito predeceased him.

He was blessed to be the father of Michael Kobito Jr. and Katherine Kobito. Michael's greatest regret is not being able to see his children into adulthood but wants them to know that he will always be there in memory and spirit.

Michael graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1984, completed his BS in 1997 from the University of Maryland, earned an MBA from Cameron University in 1999 and served in the Army with distinction in the 80's.

Michael worked for several years with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service providing services to the United State Military abroad in Japan, Hawaii, Iceland, Norway, Belgium, and the United Kingdom. He then worked for McDonalds, but then returned to his first love, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service.

During Michael's life, he worked and lived in California, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Germany, Georgia, Japan, Korea, Hawaii, England, Norway, Iceland, and Belgium. His love of travel and exploration were exhibited throughout his life.

Michael's humor and love of life is what he is to be best remembered for. He has yet to meet a stranger and we are all certain that he is entertaining those that he is with today with his quick wit and charm.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-3 p.m.

The three words Michael lived by that he wishes to be remembered are "Live, Love and Enjoy."

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.

Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 2 to May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries