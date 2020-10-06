Michael Ray Cottle
Spring Lake—Michael Ray Cottle, 62, of Spring Lake passed away on October 2, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Michael was born on May 12, 1958 to the late Edward L. and Coral Comley-Excel Cottle in Belton, Texas. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Carol Cottle.
Michael was a hard-worker and well-liked by his friends and colleagues. He leaves behind his daughter, Beth Cottle-Feldt and husband Michael; one grandson, Brennan Cottle; his siblings, Carolyn C. Forbes, Ronald Cottle, Sandra Hammock, and Donna Woffard; and his four-legged best friend, Lilly.
Michael was a 1977 graduate of Pine Forest High School and went on to work for facility maintenance at Fort Bragg for over 30 years. He was an artist as well as an avid golfer.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
.