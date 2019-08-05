|
|
US Army SFC Ret. Michael Regan
Fayetteville—US Army SFC (Ret.) Michael Regan, 78, of Fayetteville, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, Ireland, on July 16, 1941 to the late James and Mary Regan. Also preceding him in death are his siblings, Shaun, Tim, Pat, and Jim.
Before serving in the US Army, Michael was in the Irish Army. After coming to America he enlisted and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War as a part of the 101st and 82nd Airborne. He earned the Bronze Star, the Air Medal, along with other commendations. After his retirement from the Army, he worked and retired from the Fayetteville Observer, in Shipping and Receiving.
Left to cherish Michael's memory is his wife of 52 years, Alice; children, Sean Regan and wife Mariam, Alice Dodd and husband Derek, Michael P. Regan and wife Heather, Alanna Swiger, Jimmy Mahaurin and wife Jill; grandchildren, Kayla Anderson, Jordan Anderson, Connor Graham, Calvin Boyd and wife Abby, Cameron Dodd, Ethan Dodd, Michaella McCullar, Ketovani Regan, Elizabeth Regan, Gabriel Regan, Mary Quinn Regan, Ethan Herring, Cole Herring, DJ Mahaurin; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Winifred Kort; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and his myriad of mentored children who are lovingly remembered.
The family will welcome friends from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service. A funeral mass is planned for 11am, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019