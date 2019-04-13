|
Michael Rex "Mike" Izzell
Fayetteville—Michael Rex "Mike" Izzell, 63, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Mike was a faithful member of Lebanon Baptist Church. He was a retired supervisor at PWC's Butler-Warner Generation Plant.
Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church with Dr. John Campbell, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 3:00 until 4:00 p.m.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kim Naylor Izzell; daughters, Erin Izzell Rhodes (Rocky) and Lauren Izzell Dennis; brother, Phillip Izzell (Gwen); grandchildren, Delanie Dennis, Everette Rhodes, and Crafton Rhodes; niece, Mandi Royal (Chad); great-nephew, Griffin Royal; friends, Walter and Lora McLaurin, Chuck and Julia Furr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 3329 Beard Rd. Eastover, NC 28312; 3HC-Hospice Care, 2402 Wayne Memorial Dr. Goldsboro, NC 27534 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl.17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Hope Mills Retirement Center for their love, support, and compassionate care.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019